Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the network equipment provider on Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Juniper Networks has raised its dividend payment by 90.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Juniper Networks has a payout ratio of 51.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Juniper Networks to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $167,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. CSFB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

