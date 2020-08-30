Kemacoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 45.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kemacoin has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $10,257.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00479392 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00023810 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010403 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002831 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011886 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000274 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00012794 BTC.

About Kemacoin

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

Kemacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

