Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kraton’s earnings. Kraton reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 132.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraton will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kraton.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Kraton had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $355.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.70 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on KRA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kraton from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kraton from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kraton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kraton during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kraton by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 172,094 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Kraton during the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kraton by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in Kraton by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 300,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 156,610 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kraton stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. 307,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,279. Kraton has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $471.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.99.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

