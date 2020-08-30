MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) versus Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Head to Head Review

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MakeMyTrip and Verra Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MakeMyTrip 1 0 1 0 2.00 Verra Mobility 0 0 6 0 3.00

MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.54%. Verra Mobility has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 22.91%. Given MakeMyTrip’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than Verra Mobility.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.9% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MakeMyTrip has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MakeMyTrip and Verra Mobility’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MakeMyTrip $511.53 million 3.37 -$447.78 million ($4.26) -3.92 Verra Mobility $416.72 million 4.18 $33.34 million $0.65 16.58

Verra Mobility has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MakeMyTrip. MakeMyTrip is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verra Mobility, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MakeMyTrip and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MakeMyTrip -116.86% -41.84% -33.92% Verra Mobility 4.17% 26.82% 6.54%

Summary

Verra Mobility beats MakeMyTrip on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing. It allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase a range of travel services and products through its Websites makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, makemytrip.ae, makemytrip.com.sg, us.makemytrip.com, and redbus.in; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, including call centers, travel stores, and travel agents' network, as well as mobile service platform. As of March 31, 2018, the company had 14 company-owned travel stores and 30 approximately franchisee-owned travel stores. MakeMyTrip Limited serves leisure travelers and small businesses. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Gurgaon, India.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.