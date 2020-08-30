MarteXcoin (MXT) Trading Down 25.9% This Week

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, MarteXcoin has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. One MarteXcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MarteXcoin has a total market cap of $15,047.20 and $30.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013183 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00007927 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005243 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000590 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001174 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MarteXcoin Coin Profile

MXT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2014. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 4,150,883 coins. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum . MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org

MarteXcoin Coin Trading

MarteXcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarteXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarteXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

