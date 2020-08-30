Matic Network (MATIC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.58 Million

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Matic Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Matic Network has a total market cap of $102.67 million and $14.58 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Matic Network has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00143553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.01693960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00201567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00181425 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,670.03 or 2.87892980 BTC.

Matic Network Profile

Matic Network's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,776,361,088 tokens. The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network . The official website for Matic Network is matic.network .

Matic Network Token Trading

Matic Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matic Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matic Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

