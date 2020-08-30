MediShares Hits Market Capitalization of $6.86 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. Over the last week, MediShares has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $866,665.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00143675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.97 or 0.01700457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00201514 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00182351 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,216.85 or 2.83882417 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares’ genesis date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

