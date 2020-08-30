Menlo One Market Capitalization Reaches $705,225.67 (ONE)

Menlo One (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Menlo One token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and BitMart. Menlo One has a market capitalization of $705,225.67 and $427.00 worth of Menlo One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Menlo One has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00143589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.58 or 0.01670114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00203533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00179487 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,474.58 or 2.85853183 BTC.

About Menlo One

Menlo One’s genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Menlo One’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,404,658 tokens. Menlo One’s official Twitter account is @menloone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Menlo One is www.menlo.one . The Reddit community for Menlo One is /r/menloone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Menlo One is medium.com/menlo-one

Buying and Selling Menlo One

Menlo One can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Menlo One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Menlo One should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Menlo One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

