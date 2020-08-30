Metadium (META) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Metadium token can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Coinsuper, Bilaxy and Bytex. Metadium has a total market cap of $10.92 million and approximately $408,332.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00144149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.31 or 0.01687569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00201538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00184106 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinsuper, Bytex, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

