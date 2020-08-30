Metronome (MET) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $369,329.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $10.93 million and approximately $369,329.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008595 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $7.50, $20.33 and $24.68. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00144010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.38 or 0.01687944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00201823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00184194 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,885.92 or 2.81233569 BTC.

Metronome launched on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,298,924 coins and its circulating supply is 10,869,825 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Metronome can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $32.15, $50.98, $51.55, $33.94, $20.33, $24.43, $7.50, $24.68, $10.39, $5.60 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

