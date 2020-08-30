MINDOL Tops One Day Trading Volume of $140,942.00 (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00012584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. In the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $251.22 million and approximately $140,942.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.00757391 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007139 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00042339 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $160.27 or 0.01369354 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,562,190 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

