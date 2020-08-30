Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0104

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $9.53 million and $1.79 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00045565 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 56% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Mithril

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,362,500 tokens. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

