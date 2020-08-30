NEXT (NET) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $84,426.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00002382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. NEXT has a market cap of $11.29 million and $84,426.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00536870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000522 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002710 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

