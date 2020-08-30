Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.35 Million

Brokerages expect Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) to announce $133.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $135.26 million. Nextgen Healthcare posted sales of $134.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full year sales of $543.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.20 million to $565.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $570.05 million, with estimates ranging from $557.30 million to $594.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nextgen Healthcare.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.01%.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextgen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Nextgen Healthcare stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. 218,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,112. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $882.70 million, a P/E ratio of 147.11, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Nextgen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

In other Nextgen Healthcare news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $83,961.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 1,986.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

