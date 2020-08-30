Novacoin (NVC) Price Down 3.5% This Week

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Novacoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001844 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $503,646.75 and approximately $768.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00064997 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,733.82 or 1.00357038 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001117 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000854 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00158040 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002636 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

