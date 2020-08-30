Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUS. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NUS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.69. 954,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $48.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $612.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,399,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,658.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after acquiring an additional 345,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,339,000 after acquiring an additional 215,271 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,269,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,424,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.