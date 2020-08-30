ODEM Reaches One Day Volume of $203,393.00 (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. ODEM has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $203,393.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ODEM has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One ODEM token can currently be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00041968 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.14 or 0.05807434 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035865 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014637 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM is a token. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODEM is odem.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

