PAYCENT Reaches 1-Day Volume of $761.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 80.7% against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $704,802.43 and $761.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00144543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.01692662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00201856 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00182321 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,203.68 or 2.83689738 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.