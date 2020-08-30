PostCoin Trading Up 18.2% This Week (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. One PostCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. PostCoin has a total market capitalization of $16,690.65 and approximately $2.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PostCoin has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PostCoin alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007724 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00036277 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000977 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003415 BTC.

PostCoin Profile

PostCoin (CRYPTO:POST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum . PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top . PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU and its Facebook page is accessible here

PostCoin Coin Trading

PostCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PostCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PostCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.