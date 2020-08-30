PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

NYSE PBY opened at $25.68 on Friday. PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49.

About PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS

There is no company description available for Prospect Capital Corp.

