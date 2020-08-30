ProxyNode 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $34.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ProxyNode has a market cap of $56,624.87 and $34.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00757895 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00012789 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007084 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00041963 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.24 or 0.01385462 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 171,834,417 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

