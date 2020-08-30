Qbao (QBT) Price Down 14% Over Last Week

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Qbao token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, Coinnest, Allcoin and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 14% against the US dollar. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $294,897.05 and $1,622.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000074 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000096 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, CoinEgg, Gate.io, EXX and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

