Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Raised to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BNP Paribas raised Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

Get Qiagen alerts:

QGEN traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,672. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.87. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,688.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.36. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $443.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.80 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. Qiagen’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.