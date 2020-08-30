Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $194,136.62 and $3,062.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050559 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

