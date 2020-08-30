Qubitica (QBIT) Price Hits $35.10 on Exchanges

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $28.39 million and $58,838.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One Qubitica token can now be bought for about $35.10 or 0.00299758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00076339 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002207 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039218 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010136 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

QBIT is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net

Qubitica Token Trading

Qubitica can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

