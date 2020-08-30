Raiden Network Token (RDN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.92 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $20.13 million and $2.92 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00003377 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007634 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00036307 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000095 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,910,504 tokens. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

