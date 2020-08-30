Rocket Pool Price Hits $3.57 on Top Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $36.70 million and $1.73 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for about $3.57 or 0.00030530 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00041987 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.75 or 0.05727581 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00035679 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00015015 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool is a token. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

