Rubycoin (RBY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.00

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Rubycoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rubycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. Rubycoin has a market cap of $1.45 million and $4.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rubycoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029702 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006172 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin Profile

Rubycoin (CRYPTO:RBY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,601,562 coins. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg . Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org . The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rubycoin

Rubycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rubycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.