RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%.

RYB opened at $3.05 on Friday. RYB Education has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

Earnings History for RYB Education (NYSE:RYB)

