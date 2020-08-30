SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0639 or 0.00000547 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 1% higher against the dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $58.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00065086 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00756065 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.47 or 0.01841842 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,749.94 or 1.00439923 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00147419 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00007927 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007114 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

