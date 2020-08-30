Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Safety Insurance Group has raised its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Safety Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 59.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $65.45 and a 12 month high of $103.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.35). Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $207.77 million during the quarter.

SAFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

