Semux (SEM) Price Hits $0.0389 on Top Exchanges

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Semux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Semux has a market cap of $494,711.62 and $76,479.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00028068 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00029443 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00015325 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003993 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001395 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Semux can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

