Serum Market Cap Reaches $139.09 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, Serum has traded up 76.8% against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.78 or 0.00023733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $139.09 million and approximately $174.90 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00143098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.29 or 0.01674623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00203422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00179314 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,309.76 or 2.84174600 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

