SF Capital Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. One SF Capital token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. SF Capital has a total market cap of $30,415.99 and approximately $36.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SF Capital has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SF Capital alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00143589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.58 or 0.01670114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00203533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00179487 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,474.58 or 2.85853183 BTC.

SF Capital Token Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 tokens. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io

SF Capital Token Trading

SF Capital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SF Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SF Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.