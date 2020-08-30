Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of SRC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 743,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,963. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2,016.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.