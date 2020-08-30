SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

SS&C Technologies has raised its dividend by 70.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. SS&C Technologies has a payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $64.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSNC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.19 per share, with a total value of $27,465.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 50,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $3,177,524.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,559,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,596,082 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

