StableUSD Trading 2% Lower This Week (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One StableUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00008354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $534,771.12 and approximately $165.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00143345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.23 or 0.01694495 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00201557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00181032 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,292.65 or 2.93137776 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,516,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,190 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

