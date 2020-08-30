STRAKS (STAK) Price Reaches $0.0009

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $22,333.47 and approximately $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,711.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.99 or 0.03637355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.70 or 0.02379736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00536870 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.26 or 0.00821923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.58 or 0.00696596 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00057566 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

