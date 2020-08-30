TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. TE Connectivity reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

TEL stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,861. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.69. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit