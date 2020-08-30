TenX Achieves Market Cap of $14.56 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One TenX token can now be bought for about $0.0993 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular exchanges. TenX has a total market capitalization of $14.56 million and $18.38 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TenX has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00041968 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.14 or 0.05807434 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035865 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014637 BTC.

About TenX

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a token. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,520,880 tokens. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.