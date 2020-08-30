THETA Achieves Market Cap of $444.88 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. THETA has a market cap of $444.88 million and $71.38 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THETA has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One THETA token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00004360 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Fatbtc, Bithumb and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041751 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $684.13 or 0.05836498 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00035936 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014693 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Fatbtc, OKEx, Coinbit, Gate.io, DDEX, Huobi, Bithumb, Hotbit, Upbit, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.