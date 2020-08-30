ThoreCoin (THR) Price Hits $2,277.41 on Major Exchanges

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $197.42 million and approximately $24,227.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for approximately $2,277.41 or 0.19458031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00144543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.01692662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00201856 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00182321 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,203.68 or 2.83689738 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

