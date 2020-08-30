ThoreNext Trading 76.6% Lower This Week (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $36.28 million and approximately $10,008.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ThoreNext has traded down 76.6% against the dollar. One ThoreNext token can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00009863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ThoreNext alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00144543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.01692662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00201856 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00182321 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,203.68 or 2.83689738 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,429,212 tokens. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.