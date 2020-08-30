Trinity Network Credit Price Down 32.9% Over Last Week (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $427,779.91 and $5,332.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin, Gate.io and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Trinity Network Credit Token Trading

Trinity Network Credit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

