TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Up 0.3% This Week

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $383.74 million and approximately $84.15 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00008573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Upbit, Cryptopia and Koinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00142881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.42 or 0.01677183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00203172 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00177636 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,954.92 or 2.89926455 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 382,193,069 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Kuna, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Binance, Kyber Network, Cryptopia, IDEX, WazirX, Zebpay, HBUS, CoinTiger, Crex24, Bitso and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.