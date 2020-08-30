TTC Reaches Market Cap of $11.30 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. TTC has a total market capitalization of $11.30 million and $199,296.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TTC has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One TTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00041968 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.14 or 0.05807434 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035865 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014637 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 898,423,404 coins and its circulating supply is 441,398,249 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Bibox, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

