UGAS (UGAS) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, UGAS has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One UGAS token can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. UGAS has a market cap of $4.34 million and $672,026.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00041968 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $680.14 or 0.05807434 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035865 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014637 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

