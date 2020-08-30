Ultiledger (ULT) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.43 Million

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Ultiledger has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ultiledger token can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx and Bytex. Ultiledger has a market cap of $34.70 million and $2.43 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00143098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.29 or 0.01674623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00203422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00179314 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,309.76 or 2.84174600 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,954,628,294 tokens. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Ultiledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

