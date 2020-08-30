UNUS SED LEO Market Cap Reaches $1.27 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00010861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $13.08 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00538540 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000537 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002788 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

