Uquid Coin Price Hits $3.50 on Top Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $34.98 million and approximately $12.06 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $3.50 or 0.00029846 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, TOPBTC, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041751 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $684.13 or 0.05836498 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00035936 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014693 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates, IDAX, Livecoin, IDEX, TOPBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

